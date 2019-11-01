news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - The Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), expressing shock at the passing of Nana Fredua Agyemang, one of its founding members, extended its condolence to the bereaved families.



"The Executives and Board of PRINPAG express their condolences to the wife, children and entire members of the bereaved families and to the media fraternity for losing one of their greatest political journalist and sexy writers of all times," a statement it issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday said.

He became a founding Member of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) in July 1991.

Nana Fredua Agyemang, a Journalist, Newspaper Publisher and Lawyer, was a two-time awardee of the Ghana Journalists Association in the 1970s.

He died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a short illness. He was 67.

According to the statement, he worked at the then Graphic Corporation in the 1970s – 80s.

He was one of the longest serving presidential correspondents at the seat of Government.

Nana Fredua Agyemang covered many local and international assignments from the Kutu Acheampong Regime (1972 - 78); General F.W.K Akuffo’s era (July 1978 – June 1979); The Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) Military Junta (June 4 – September 24, 1979) and the Third Republican Era of Ex-President Hilla Limann (September 1979 - December 31, 1981).

He joined the Private Newspaper Industry in the mid 1980’s and was the Publisher and Editor of the market leader, “CONFESSION”, a Social, Entertainment and romantic Newspaper, selling over a 100,000 copies per edition.

After the introduction of the Newspaper Licensing Law in 1989, the Confession was outlawed.

Nana Fredua later founded the “YOUNG AND OLD” Newspaper, a political newspaper, when the Newspaper Licensing Law was repealed in 1991 and the ban on party political activities was later lifted.

He was a contemporary of Ms. Elizabeth Ohene, Kofi Akumanyi, Oheneba Charles, Joe Aggrey and others.

Nana Fredua later joined the legal profession as a Barrister and Solicitor after being called to the Bar in the mid – 1990s.

After practicing for many years, he became the Registrar at the Ghana School of Law and retired seven years ago.

Nana Fredua Agyemang was the author of several romantic novels on the Ghanaian Literature market.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace. Odehyie, Nana Fredua, Da Yie", the statement said.

