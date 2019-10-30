news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - The Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), announces the death of Mr Gilbert Banquo Kwame Owusu, popularly known as G. B. K. Owusu, a pioneering and founding member of PRINPAG.

The sad event occurred at the early hours of Saturday, the 26th of October 2019 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been admitted for some time.

He was eighty (80) years.

A release signed by Mr Andrew Edwin Arthur, President of PRINPAG, said Mr Owusu was a veteran journalist with 45 years of experience.

It said he edited both the Christian Messenger and the Presbyterian newspapers for thirty four (34) years and following his retirement in the year 2000, he was appointed the first Public Relations Officer for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The release said he served as a part-time Public Relations Officer for the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ghana, the Mennonite Church Fellowship of Christian Churches in West Africa and the historic Adventist Church of Ghana, and finally retired in the year 2006.

Mr Owusu until his demise on Saturday October 26, 2019, was Ghana’s Co-ordinator for Free Africa Foundation and Director of Global Cheetah Palm Oil Co. Ltd in Ghana, the release said.

It said Mr Owusu held a Diploma in Mass Communication and a Certificate in Journalism from the London School of Journalism and the University of Lagos, Institute of Mass Communication.

The release said he practiced in Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia and attended many courses in Ghana and overseas.

It said Mr Owusu was also a founding member of PRINPAG and the first interim President of the Association in 1991.

The release said Mr Owusu served on many Committees set up by the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) and was honored in 1999 for his contributions to the development of journalism in Ghana.

It said the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Christian Media Association had also honored him.

His departure from us is indeed a big blow to the entire nation and the media fraternity in particular, given his stature, depth of knowledge and his contributions to the growth of the industry in Ghana, the release said.

The Executives and the Board of PRINPAG express their condolences to the children and the entire members of the bereaved families, and to the media fraternity that has lost an astute, a gem and an illustrious professional, whose professional work has contributed immensely to the vibrancy of the media we see in Ghana today, the release said.

It said Mr. G. B. K. Owusu has paid his dues to the shaping of the media industry in the country and would forever be remembered for his immense contributions to the Ghanaian media.

