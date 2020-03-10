news, story, article

Accra, March 10, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended, temporarily, all foreign travels for public officials.



This is in line with new measures to prevent the entry and outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

A circular issued by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said: "Only essential and critical foreign travels will be considered and, thereafter, approved."

The directive, addressed to all sector ministers and their deputies, regional ministers and their deputies, metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives, and all heads of government agencies, said the measure "is intended to protect the public from contracting the virus. Please take note and ensure compliance."

President Akufo-Addo, who described the disease as a medical crisis that was bringing in its wake death and economic crisis during the 63rd Independence Day in Kumasi, advised Ghanaians to stop shaking hands completely and cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing to help prevent its spread.

He disclosed that government had instituted several measures to contain the virus and assured that it would do whatever was necessary to ensure the safety of the population.

