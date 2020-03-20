news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WN/R) March, GNA - Reverend Patrick Kwabena Yirenkyi, Chairman of the Bibiani Local Council of Churches, has called on Christians and the public to co-operate with the implementation of the President’s directives in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said instead of seeing the move as a form of persecution and defying it, all hands must be on deck to comply with measures aimed at controlling the spread of the disease in the country.

‘‘The stories of Daniel, Shadrack, Meshach and Abednego in biblical days, are totally different from what is prevailing in our times. This time round, President Akufo Addo is not preventing us from worshiping the Almighty God, but putting in place precautionary measures to save the nation and its people from contracting the deadly coronavirus which is plaguing the whole world – this move by the President of the Republic, is in our own survival interest,”

Reverend Yirenkyi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bibiani, the capital of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Area in the Western North Region.

The Chairman, who doubles as the Bibiani District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), advised Ghanaians not to panic but pray to God for His divine intervention.

“This is the time for us to draw closer to God even in our closet to intercede for our nation and the world to be saved from this pandemic,” he said.

GNA