Accra, March 4, GNA - Reliable sources at the Jubilee house has intimated that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has nominated three persons to the Supreme Court.



They are Mr. Justice Clemence J Honyenuga and Mr. Justice Issifu Omoro Amadu Tanko and a private legal Practitioner, Mr. Yoni Kulendi.

If confirmed by Parliament, the three will replace three of the Justices of the Supreme Court who are due for retirement this year.

They are Justice Nasiru Sule Gbadegbe, Justice Julius Ansah and Justice Anthony Alfred Bennin.

In December 2019, the President sworn into office Justices Mariam Owusu, Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson and Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo to fill three vacancies at the Supreme Court.

