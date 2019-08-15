news, story, article

Ho, Aug. 15 GNA - Mr Michael Zewu Glover, President of the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has reportedly passed on.

Mr Nelson Mawutor Kporha, Secretary to the Association, who confirmed this to Ghana News Agency said Mr Glover died at his residence at Akotokope near Adutor, a suburb of Sogakope on August 11, 2019.

He said the Volta Bar Association received the news with "shock and overwhelming devastation".

Mr Kporha said the Association had declared a one week mourning in honour of their deceased President.

He said members of the Association had been asked to dress in black and red and stay away from court activities for the one week period of mourning.

Mr Kporha described Mr Glover as a great man, very affable in character, kind, and a fine gentleman, who related to all lawyers as friends and cared deeply about the health conditions of members of the Association.

The deceased was called to the Bar in 1983, and served for 36 years, rising to becoming the President of the Volta chapter of the Association.

