By Ken Sackey, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday launched the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Skills and Talent Academy (STA), an exit programme to prepare trainees for the job market after their three-year stint with the scheme.



The Academy would provide specialist training opportunities that would add value to the basic qualifications of NABCO personnel to enable them to transition seamlessly into permanent employment.

Launching the NSTA in Accra on the occasion of the First Anniversary of the inception of the NABCO initiative, the President said the NSTA programme would bring clarity to the exit preparation of NABCO trainees.

“This, ultimately, will deliver the requisite value-addition to the entry qualifications and competencies of all trainees, thus, making them both work ready and career-driven in their future pursuits.

“The story has been commendable so far- nearly 11,000 have transitioned into their chosen future careers since deployment a year ago,” he said.

The President indicated that when the current trainees, numbering some 100,000, are about to exit the programme, present concerns over their future will be moot.

This, he said, was because trainees, as a result of the STA, “would be equipped, and will thrive without recourse to NABCO planning their exit arrangements.”

The President lauded the contributions of the young men and women recruited under the scheme to the growth and development of the country.

He said there were many examples of positive stories of invaluable contributions by NABCO trainees across all sectors of national life.

“There is hardly any sphere of our national life in which the contribution of our young NABCO trainees is not being felt…we are utilizing our existing intellectual infrastructure to resolve domestic challenges, in the delivery of effective public service.

“We owe them these opportunities to help them realize their potential. Not only does this assist with their growth, but it also helps to secure our collective future.

“One year on we have seen them work through their sacrifices and dedication to nation-building. They have put effect and truth to my prediction that NABCO will succeed,” he said.

Appealing to the Module Implementing Partners (MIPs) of the NABCO initiative to recognize and reward the sacrifices made by the trainees, President Akufo-Addo asked that they be considered first when employment opportunities came up.

“They should be the first to be considered when opportunities for permanent employment come up. Indeed, as the economy of our nation grows rapidly, largely as a result of competent management and appropriate policies, many more employment opportunities will be generated.

Through what we collectively aspire to achieve, and the steps currently being taken, I am left in no doubt that we can be a nation reliant on our creativity, hard work, sense of enterprise, and spirit of innovation,” he said.

