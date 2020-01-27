news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 27, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, to observe the one-week funeral celebration of the late Nana Akwasi Agyeman, Ghana’s longest-serving Mayor.

The government delegation also included; Alhaji Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia, the Vice-President, Ministers of State and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Members of the Diplomatic Corps, leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other minority parties, and traditional authorities, the clergy, representatives of the Muslim community and technocrats, were also present at the ceremony.

The late Nana Agyeman, an Asante royal, died at the ripe age of 86 on January 14, this year.

Popularly known as “Okumkom” to wit, “Killer of Hunger”, signifying his generous character, his reign as the Mayor of Kumasi could be traced as far back as the 1970s.

The Asantehene, clad in a black mourning cloth, sat in state at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace as he received thousands of well-wishers who came to commiserate with the bereaved family.

As a sign of a posthumous honour for his dedicated services, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), since last week flew its flag at half-mast.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later in line with the tradition of the Asante royal family.

