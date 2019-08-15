news, story, article

By Ken Sackey, GNA



Fumbisi (U/E), Aug. 15, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been enskined as Aniwoba Nab- Chief for the Poor and Vulnerable- by the chiefs and people of Builsa South in the Upper East Region.

The title, according to Nab Clement Akanko Anyatiuk, the Paramount Chief of Fumbisi, was in recognition of the pro-poor policies of President Akufo-Addo's government.

"Most of your policies are geared towards helping the poor in society, that is Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, amongst others,” Nab Clement Akanko Anyatiuk said on Wednesday during the President's two-day tour of the Upper East Region.

“The introduction of the free SHS policy has, without doubt, relieved parents of heavy financial load that has been making parents stop the education of their children,” the chief stated.

The Free Senior High School policy, introduced and implemented in 2017, will, from next month in September, have all students from SHS one to SHS three being its beneficiaries. In all, 1.2 million children will be enrolled in High Schools across the country under the policy, making it the largest number of students so enrolled in the nation’s history.

Nab Anyatuik said Government’s flagship programme for the revival of Ghanaian agriculture, dubbed “Planting for Food and Jobs” was ensuring that one million farmers are receiving improved seeds, the supply of subsidised fertilizers, the provision of dedicated extension services, a marketing strategy and the use of e-Agriculture.

“It is important to state that the Chiefs and people wish to declare their total support and co-operation to your government for the development of the district and nation at large.

"We have the confidence in you and trust that you will pay special attention to the district to enable us catch up with other districts,” the Chief added.

