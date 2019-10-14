news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), for its contribution towards the socio-economic development of the country.

He also praised member churches of the Council for their stance and contribution to eradicate corruption and other anti-social vices in the society.

President Akufo-Addo made the commendation in an address read for him by Mr Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, at the 50th anniversary of the GPCC in Accra on Sunday.

The celebration was held under the theme: Celebrating 50 years of Pentecostal influence’.

President Akufo-Addo said government is determined to eradicate corrupt practices in the society, hence the appointment of the Special Prosecutor and resourcing it to function effectively.

He said government is facilitating the construction of the National Cathedral in recognition of its faith in God and the contribution of the various religious bodies towards nation building.

President Akufo-Addo said government through its various social interventions such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, the one District One Factory would continue to improve the living conditions of the people.

Reverend Professor Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso, President of the GPCC, said there is the need for a common goal to ensure the rapid development of the nation.

He called on the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to throw away their partisan views and unite towards the common good of the country.

Rev Frimpong-Manso also called on politicians to do away with the winner-takes-all attitude and take all views into consideration for national development.

He urged religious leaders to use the pulpit to preach peace and unity at all times.

GNA