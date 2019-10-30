news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Co-Chair of the UN Eminent Group of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates, will on Thursday, November 21, open the maiden Global SDGs Youth Summit in Accra.

The event, which will draw more than 1000 participants from across the globe, seeks to galvanise young people to contribute towards the achievement of the SDGs.

The three-day event is being organised by the Reset Global People in collaboration with the SDGs Advisory Unit at the Office of the President.

Other collaborators are Global Health PR, AWAKE, the Youth Employment Agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority, Visit Ghana, Year of Return and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

The rest are University of Ghana, Busy Internet, Azania Chamber of Commerce and Global Media Alliance and DDP Outdoor Limited.

Speaking at the media launch of the event in Accra, Mr Kwame A.A. Opoku, Founder, Reset Global People, said of the 1000 plus participants expected, more than 70 per cent of them would be youth and 10 per cent being people living with disabilities (PWDs).

He said pre-conference registration would be opened online from Monday, November 4, on their website: www.resetglobal.com.

The first two-days of the conference would be held at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium, University of Ghana, adding that on day three, they would be having a women-focused conversation on how to address gender-based violence.

Mr Opoku said during the summit the organisers, in collaboration with Busy Internet, would hold a hackathorn competition where nine teams would be taking part.

He said they would ensure that some practical solutions were achieved at the conference.

Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, the Policy and Communications Analyst, SDGs Advisory Unit, Office of the President, said the President’s focus had largely been on innovative financing of women, the youth and also on entrepreneurship.

“So, once it comes to innovative financing and entrepreneurship, and innovative entrepreneurship, a lot of the time that will genuinely intercept with women and the youth (gender).”

She said a number of programmes had been initiated by the Government since 2017 to support a number of youth organisations on SDGs related activities.

Mr Kordzo Sedegah, the Economics Specialist, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said by supporting the Global SDGs Youth Summit, the UNDP believed more youth would be empowered to create jobs for themselves.

That, he said, was the reason the UNDP recently launched the “Youth Connect,” in collaboration with the National Youth Authority, to holistically empower the youth for innovation.

This year the UNDP would be launching two innovation fests for youth in the northern and southern sectors, where the youth would exhibit their talents.

He said to create a sustainable world was to ensure that the world was free from single-used plastics.

Mr Matthew Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer, Health PR, and also the Ambassador for Tourism and Culture, said to attain the 17 SDGs, there was the need to involve the youth.

“It is a big honour to have the first Global SDGs Youth Summit taking place in Ghana.”

Mr Eashan Thakrar, Managing Director, AWAKE, said if young people came together with the genuine intention to make the SDGs work in their lives, they would be able to achieve that.

GNA