Bolgatanga, Nov. 2, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, November 29, cut sod for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and Irrigation Project in the Upper East Region.



The sod cutting ceremony would pave-way for construction works on the project to begin and it is expected to be completed in four years.

In a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga by Mr Mahamadu Azonko, the Upper East Regional Coordinating Director said the President would lead “a high-powered” government delegation to grace the ceremony.

The Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, located on the White Volta River on the boundary of the Upper East and North East Regions, is estimated to cost $750 million and will provide 60 megawatts of hydro-electricity and 50 megawatts of solar power to stabilize power supply in Northern Ghana.

“The project would further develop 25,000 hectares Irrigation Scheme for agriculture and control floods along the White Volta River in the region.”

The Irrigation Scheme of the project when completed would promote large commercial farming and has the potential to increase annual rice and maize production in the country up to 117,000 tonnes and 49,000 tonnes and would reduce imports of the grains by 16 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

It said the ceremony which is scheduled to take place at 0900 hours in the Talensi District, would also be attended by representatives from the Ministries of Energy, and Food and Agriculture, the Chinese Embassy, traditional authorities, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.

The statement also invites members of the public to attend and grace the occasion.

