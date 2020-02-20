news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivering his Fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on the floor of Parliament, tasked the Police to work on their reputation.

He pointed out that the public perception of the Police continued not to be the best and that they (Police) should make a comprehensive effort to earn the confidence of the public.

“I acknowledge the work they have done but I urge them to work harder on their reputation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“We cannot run a country of law and order without a well-trained and accomplished Police Service that has the respect and confidence of the people.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment towards improving the Service Conditions of all the security forces.

“We will spend a lot of money to ensure that the security agencies that are in-charge of maintaining law and order and keeping us safe are well resourced to enable them to perform their duties”.

He said the Police population had been increased and it would go up till the nation had met the recommended ratios.

The Police had been provided with an unprecedented number of vehicles and equipment, which included more than 600 vehicles and three incoming helicopters.

President Akufo-Addo noted that there were now more opportunities for police officers to undergo training on the job to make them better prepared for work in communities to keep citizens safe.

Additionally, the capacity of the cybercrime unit was being built to confront and neutralise the criminals in the dark valley of modern technology and the cyber world.

“The Government will continue to collaborate with the management of the Police Service to ensure that there is proper and adequate training in modern policing method and the equipping of the Service to enable them deal with crime.

With regard to the Ghana Armed Forces, the President said more than 500 hundred million Ghana cedis was being invested in housing projects in varying sizes for the men and women of the Armed Forces and in refurbishing the Military Academy and Training School in Teshie.

The Government was also retooling and equipping the Armed Forces to keep them in the desire state of readiness, adding that the soldiers had been active along the Northern borders to protect the country and its people since the eruption of terrorists’ activities in Burkina Faso.

He commended them for their continued creditable performance of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“When the Government amended LI 133, which extended the run-out date from 25 years to 30 years for the other ranks, it led to the creation of new ranks within the structures of the Armed Forces and to the subsequent rationalisation of the wages and salaries for all ranks within the Armed Forces.”

It was also tackling the long standing housing problems that had faced the Forces.

The Ghana National Fire Service and the Prisons Service, the President said, were also seeing improvement in recruitments and other areas.

“There are positive things happening in the Prisons Service with the opportunities being made available for inmates to acquire skills,” he added.

“I note in particular with a lot satisfaction that this past year, 376 prison inmates passed various examinations in the vocational and technical institutes, junior high schools and senior high schools.”

GNA