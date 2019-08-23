news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed dismay on the death of Ghanaian international footballer, Manuel Junior Agogo, which occurred in London, United Kingdom, on Thursday August 22.

He was 40 years.

"I’m saddened by the news of the death of former Black Stars Striker, Junior Agogo. He was a fine footballer, and was always proud to represent our nation.”

"My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in perfect peace," President Akufo-Addo said in a message on his Facebook wall.

Junior Agogo, who played 27 times for Ghana's National Team, the Black Stars, reportedly suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards.

He was recently thought to have recuperated after he was seen dancing in a video.

GNA