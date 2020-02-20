news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday said Ghana would continue to play a leading role in making the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union active and relevant to the changing needs of the people in the Region and on the Continent.

He said this would ensure Ghana reaped the maximum benefits for the renewed enthusiasm around the world to invest in the country.

“Mr Speaker, I can testify to the renewed enthusiasm around the world for our country. My trips to Germany, France, Austria, Japan, Russia, the Caribbean, this past year, have brought tangible dividends, and there are growing investments in Ghana from companies in those countries.”

“The emphasis in our foreign relations remains with our immediate neighbourhood, and that means ECOWAS and the African Union, and Ghana continues to play a leading role in making these organisations active and relevant...”

President Akufo-Addo said this on Thursday in Accra when he presented the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on the floor of Parliament in Accra.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution states: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation.

The President said he could not ignore the difficulties that currently existed in the ECOWAS, especially with Nigeria, closing its land borders for the past five months, and the instability and terrorist activity that was sadly blighting the lives of thousands in some parts of that country as well as the shedding of innocent blood in the Sahel.

President Akufo-Addo said: “We are playing a positive role in the efforts being made within ECOWAS to bring this boundary impasse to an end, which will, hopefully, be sooner than later”.

He said he was sure that the successful implementation of the Accra Initiative would contribute to the fight against terrorism in the Region.

The Accra Initiative involves the consistent collaboration and co-operation of security and intelligence heads from Ghana and her neighbouring countries, namely, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, Mali and Niger.

The President said through joint security operations, such as KOUDANGOU and the ongoing Operation CONQUERED FIST, they continue to reinforce the security of the north-western, northern and north-eastern borders to guard against and infiltrations into the country.

“All of us have vested interest in helping to maintain the peace, stability and security of Ghana in the current, troubling circumstances of our Region”.

Touching on the diaspora, President Akufo-Addo said they never lose sight of the fact that there were many Ghanaian communities in all parts of the world, and “our missions abroad have been charged anew to be alive to their needs”.

“I am happy to report that Ghanaians in the diaspora are very much involved in whatever happens in their home country. Whenever I go, I meet them, and they are often very well informed and consistent on accountability from government officials.”

He also talked about the key role the remittances from Ghanaians abroad play in Ghana’s economy and stressed the need to always encourage them to bring their acquired skills to invigorate the political and economic landscape.

