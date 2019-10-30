news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and Executives of the National Media Commission (NMC) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have signed a book of condolence in honour of the late Gilbert Banquo Kwame (GBK) Owusu.

Rt. Rev. Mante, wrote: “We have really lost a great man, a man of justice and compassion, who really loved and feared God. GBK Owusu, may your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Mr Roland Affail Monney, the President of the GJA, wrote: “The Ghanaian media community and the general public have lost a professional gem and one of the greatest journalists and editors in our history.

“He was a symbol of brotherly love, in-estimate sacrifice, magnetic personality, extravagant generosity, wise counsel and a tough streak with which he fought for press freedom and constitutional democracy. Rest in Peace GBK Owusu.”

Earlier, Mr Monney stated that the late Owusu, in the turbulent political arena of the past, stood in battle with great religious leaders like Professor Kwesi Dickson to wage a relentless fight for the return of Ghana to constitutional rule.

Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, the Chairman of the NMC, in his words of condolence said: “GBK, you have lived a life worth living. You are an inspiration to generations of journalists as to what professionalism is about.

“Even when you were provoked, you were civil in your interaction. You will forever be in our hearts and minds. Ghanaian journalism has lost an icon, role model, and a professional. May the Lord keep you in His bosom.”

Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, the former Chairman of the NMC, on his part said: “Ghana, the Church and your chosen profession- journalism and the world will surely miss you for a life of dedication and service to humanity.”

Mr GBK Owusu, 80, who died on October 26, 2019 after a short illness was an Editor of the “The Christian Messenger” and “The Presbyterian,” both private newspapers published by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

He also served as Chairperson and member of the GJA’s Media Awards Committee for many years, ensuring the promotion of high journalistic standards.

The National Executives of the GJA encouraged the public, especially all journalists to endeavour to pay their respect to the fallen media colleague by signing the Book of Condolence.

The Ghana Journalists Association opened a book of condolence in honour of the veteran journalist at the International Press Centre on Wednesday.

GNA