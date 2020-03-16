news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Koforidua, Mar 16, GNA - the General Assembly Council (GAC) of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has banned all official travels relative to the church until further notice in view of the corona virus disease which is fast spreading.

“This includes; Presbyterians travelling outside the country and also any of our partners who intend to visit any PCG congregations, Districts or Presbyteries” a statement signed by the Moderator Reverend Professor JOY Mante has instructed.

The statement, which was read at all congregations of the Church urged members to take serious precautionary measures given by experts including; handwashing with soap under running water and using of alcohol based sanitizers.

The Moderator urged all to remain calm and directed that all Presbyterian Churches around the world should pray against the spread of the coronavirus.

Reverend Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor, Koforidua District Minister of the PCG, who presented the statement of the Moderator at the Ascension congregation said in view of the disease, handshaking and hugging and waving of handkerchiefs in the church had ceased until further notice.

He explained that the usual handshaking that followed the praises and worship on the liturgical order of the Church was ceased and urged all to abide by it “adding while we are praying to our God for divine intervention, it is also important to do the needful”.

Already the Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far Ghana had recorded six cases of the corona virus.

