By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, GNA



Accra, March 14, GNA - Imaam Yakubu Abdul Hamid Bansi, an Islamic tutor at the Nurul Hudda Mosque, has called on all Muslims to prepare themselves towards the coming Ramadan.

He said Ramadan for the year 2020 will start on the evening of Thursday, April 23 and end at sundown on Saturday, May 23.

He urged all Muslims to endeavor to participate in the Ramadan in order to cleanse their sins.

Imaam Yakubu was speaking during the Jumma Islamic prayers themed: “Purity in Islam“ at the Nurul Hudda Mosque in Tema.

He said the observance of the Ramadan is an annual obligation for all Muslims from the ages of 7 and above.

Imaam Yakubu said ablution is the Islamic procedure for cleansing parts of the body and an aspect of the ritual purification.

He it involves washing the hands, mouth, nostrils, arms, head and feet with water and is an important part of ritual purity in Islam; and only the right hand must be used during the process of ablution.

Imaam Yakubu said performing ablution before prayers is necessary because one must appear clean in body and in heart before bowing to God.

He urged all Muslims to make it a habit of uttering “Bismillah” which means “In the name of Allah“ before performing their ablution.

Imaam Yakubu said the “Janaba bath” is also done as a form of purity to clean ones-self from all form of sins adding that Muslims should cultivate the habit of performing such baths.

He said the commitment of sin is a form of dirt which Allah forbids and must be curbed by all possible means.

Imaam Yakubu asked all Muslims to be mindful of their “salat” that is their daily five prayers to be forgiven daily of any form of sins they commit.

