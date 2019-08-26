news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug 26, GNA – Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has advised self-styled gospel preachers and pastors to change their behavior which had in recent times, caused churches and Christianity to be ridiculed.

He said the unwarranted abuse of peoples’ right, insensitivity, callousness and irreverence attitude by the so-called men of God, was posing a serious threat to the existence and relevance of churches, and there was the need for them to change or be weeded out in society.

Delivering the sermon at the ordination of 57 candidates into the priesthood of the church at the Wesley Cathedral in Kumasi, Most Rev. Boafo, advised church leaders to desist from acts that brought the name of the church and Christianity into disrepute.

“The church is now tagged going through excesses and has caused even Parliament of Ghana to call for regulations on the church”, he stated.

He said being a pastor, reverend minister or preacher, was a calling from God and it should not be underestimated as some group of preachers and individuals had been doing in recent time.

The attitude of these so-called pastors and preachers had made “people now think the church is not relevant, the church is not necessary, or the church should not exist at all, they think that the church is not worth being part of us”, he pointed out.

The newly ordained ministers were taken through a six-year ministerial formation to chisel-out rough edges in them.

The Presiding Bishop mentioned that it was not the Church’s responsibility to make reverend ministers, but was calling from God and the Church was only responsible to confirm what God has done.

Most Rev, Dr. Boafo reminded the newly ordained reverend ministers not to forget their calling and should constantly reflect and focus on the one who called them, and the work they were supposed to do.

He was of the believe that the newly ordained pastors of the church could make a change by preaching about sin and salvation, faithfulness in worship, and decent lifestyles, that would bring not only salvation for the people, but also help to promote the speedy development and the progress of society.

