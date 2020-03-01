news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA

Dodowa, March 1, GNA – Praying Wives Movement, an organization committed to nurturing godly family lives has donated items and an unspecified amount of money to the Potter’s Village Orphanage in Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

Mrs Esi Asante-Antwi, Founder of Praying Wives Movement said the organization had supported the orphanage for three consecutive years and hoped to deepen their partnership.

At a short ceremony to donate the items to the orphanage, Mrs Asante-Antwi said: “As a group of Christian Wives, we are committed to following the commandments of the Lord, which urges us to visit orphans and widows in their affliction.

She said the donation was possible because members of the Movement and some philanthropists contributed items and money to support the cause.

Mrs Asante-Antwi particularly thanked Mr Ntim Adu who donated bags of maize every year since they started the partnership with Potter’s Village.

Ms Sophia Myers, Director of the Home who received the donation called on other organizations to come to their aid.

“Our vision at Potter’s Village is to provide education for the children up to the Junior High Level, we have started building a school and have recruited teachers but we need support to complete the building.

The orphanage currently have 103 orphans under their care.

GNA