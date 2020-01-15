news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says it will conduct the Population and Housing Census this year although it is likely to be delayed by a couple of months.



The Census was originally scheduled for March 2020.

“This change in date is being anticipated following observations from the completed field census mapping exercise, which has engendered the need to redesign technological interventions required for complete coverage, enhanced accuracy and timely release of the census results,” the GSS said in a statement signed by Mr David Kombat, Deputy Government Statistician.

To this end, the GSS urges its stakeholders, media and the general public to maintain positive engagement and participation in the preparation and implementation of the 2020 census activities, including sharing of the right information.

The statement said the Census date would soon be announced to the public once approved by the National Census Steering Committee.

GNA