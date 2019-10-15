news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 15, GNA - Pencils of Promise (PoP), a Non-Governmental Organization with focus on education, sanitation and hygiene has observed this year's Global Handwashing Day with market women to draw attention to good handwashing behavior.

The exercise was done with pupils from three different schools in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region together with their teachers and officers of PoP educating traders and motorists on the need to keep clean hands always.

Global Handwashing Day is an international campaign aimed at motivating people to improve their handwashing habits at critical times of the day with soap and water.

Ms Margaret Mary Debre, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Coordinator, PoP, said market women as suppliers of food to many homes sometimes contaminated foodstuffs due to poor personal hygiene.

She said there was the need to continuously educate the women, who were mostly left out in handwashing campaigns, on the major role they played in ensuring food hygiene and safety in society.

Ms Debre said the pupils were used as points of contact in the education because they represented agents of change and a cleaner and healthier generation.

Madam Fafali Atsu, a fish seller in the market, expressed delight at the market campaign, saying "germs will reduce in the market".

The pupils together with PoP earlier marched through the principal streets of Akatsi with banners and placards preaching handwashing with soap and water.

GNA