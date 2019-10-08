news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Mr Mohammed Polo, onetime ‘dribbling magician’ and a former player of the national soccer team, the Black Stars, has called on Ghanaians to take their personal hygiene seriously and clean the environment in order to stay healthy at all times.

He said Ghanaians would stay healthy only when they took environmental cleanliness serious, so that they could stay healthy and contribute to national development.

Mr Polo made the call when he was made Ambassador of the Mass Senior High Schools Spraying exercise being undertaking by ‘Add Your Voice Now’, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Accra on Monday.

The exercise, which begins from the Ashanti, Volta and the Central Region, would be extended to the other regions in phases.

It is aimed at getting rid of bedbugs in the senior high schools and making them bedbug-free institution by the year 2030.

The onetime dribbling magician said Ghana could stay healthy and even raise a formidable team for the 2022 World Cup scheduled for Qatar if ‘we take environmental hygiene seriously’.

Mr Polo commended the NGO for its initiative and called on other non-governmental organizations, corporate bodies and individuals to support such a laudable initiative.

Mr Kwabena Osei Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, said the issue of bedbugs had been of national concern over the years.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the campaign to enable the NGO to realise its dream.

