By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA — Apostle Osei Daniels, General Overseer of the Guardian Light Prayer Fellowship, has called on political leaders to go about the 2020 election campaign with circumspection to safeguard the peace of the country.

He said they should also avoid politics of insults and attacks on personalities and rather do campaigns that address issues which would bring development to all Ghanaians.

Apostle Daniels made the call at the Annual Thanksgiving Service of Madina Market Traders Association at Madina.

He urged politicians to speak peace as they go round their campaigns and “not talk as if we want to create conflict, war and tensions in the communities.

“Whoever mount a political platform should be guided that our country Ghana is at stake and we should ensure that peace continues to reign,” he said.

The General Overseer said Ghanaians were looking for political leaders who were not seeking their own interest but seeking the welfare of the general public.

He therefore urged the electorate to vote for political leaders who have the development of the nation at heart.

Apostle Daniel also cautioned the Market women about the Harmattan season and advised the traders to be very careful and desist from setting up indiscriminate fires.

