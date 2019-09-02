news, story, article

Ho, Sept. 02, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Volta Chapter has called on political parties to come out with policies on protection of journalists in the country.



The Association said such a policy had become necessary ahead of the 2020 general elections in view of increasing attacks on journalists.

Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Chairman, GJA - Volta made the call in a press release calling off the Association's boycott of activities of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South District.

The Association had asked its members to stay away from activities of the NDC in the Nkwanta South Constituency after the Constituency Secretary assaulted Kwame Owusu Obrempongba, Adom TV Correspondent in the Oti Region during the Constituency Parliamentary Primaries.

The release said the decision to call off the boycott was “informed by the quick response of the Party at the constituency, regional and national levels in condemning the assault..., and apologising profusely."

It said “GJA- Volta accepts the unreserved apology and wishes to state that, it will not allow media practitioners in Oti and Volta regions to be easy targets for people with unpolished behaviour “urging political parties to demonstrate practical commitment to free press.

The release also said the Party had paid the medical bills of the victim, replaced his damaged equipment and referred Mr Prince Succeed Fiagadzi, the assailant to the Party's Disciplinary Committee.

It said the criminal case before the police, however, continued unabated and urged the Party not to interfere in the investigations.

GNA