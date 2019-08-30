news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ms Deborah Addison-Campbell, the Commanding Officer (CO), National Police Training School (NPTS), has retired from active service after 39 years.

She was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service in 1980 as a policewoman recruit and was awarded the best recruit.

ACP Addison-Campbell served in the Ashanti, Greater Accra and Volta Regions as Divisional Commanders at both Manhyia and Ashanti Central-Kumasi, Second-in-Command of the National Motor Transport and Traffic Unit, District Police Commander, Adabraka, Staff Officer to the Deputy Inspector General of Police-2002 to 2003.

She was also the Chief of Administration-Criminal Investigations Directorate, Headquarters-Accra, served at the Divisional Police Headquarters-Hohoe, Chief of Staff at the UN Police, Liberia and Sierra Leone as well as a Police Monitor in the UN Mission in Kosovo and others.

At a short but impressive pull-out ceremony held in Accra on Friday, with an all-female-guard in honour, she received felicitations from friends and well-wishers.

The all-female contingent, made-up of two senior officers and 96 personnel from other ranks, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Hannah Adjei, was complemented by the National Police Band.

In her farewell message read by ACP Reverend Mrs Lawrencia Akorlie, ACP Addison-Campbell encouraged his colleagues to be diligent, determined and focused.

They should also demonstrate perseverance, patience, humility and discipline in their work as well as maintain good cordial relationship with those they work with.

“People may take advantage of these virtues but continue to exhibit them anyway. You might not be appreciated and recognized but when the Master praises, what are men?”

She appealed to philanthropists to help improve the School’s infrastructure since it’s almost 90 years.

A citation from the Police Management Board read by ACP Ms Lydia Donkor said the calm, objective and dedicated out-going CO, through her innovativeness for the past five years, had improved the credibility and visibility of the NPTS.

As a result, the confidence of staff and stakeholders was enhanced, thereby producing committed staff and instructors who in turn improved the quality of training.

“You also established connections and initiated outreach programmes with several educational institutions concerning the development of career paths in the service for students,” she added.

In their solidarity messages, UNICEF praised her for introducing the child friendly policing initiative into the operations of the Service, which had successfully oriented over 6,000 officers on the initiative.

The Police Band commended her for “her engagement in the composition of the School’s anthem and her warm smile, which was one of the first thing to be noticed on her face.”

There was a symbolic handing-over of the school colour to ACP Mr Ernest Akrasi Mensah, to act as the CO of the Training School.

In attendance were retired police officers, representatives from other security agencies, family and friends.

