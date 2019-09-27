news, story, article

Ho, Sept. 27 GNA - Commissioner Of Police (COP), George Tuffour, Director- General of Finance, Ghana Police Service, has charged personnel of the Service to be mindful of their safety in their discharge of duty.

He urged them to be vigilant, observant and alert in every situation they found themselves, and should never underestimate the potential of “routine activities” or take things for granted.

“Your personal safety impacts on the performance of your duty and the work of your team and commanders, and also very important to the Police Administration," COP Tuffour stated.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of 227 police recruits in Ho and urged the personnel to put the interest of the nation above personal interests and make the ultimate sacrifice in the course of duty for the safety of the nation.

COP Tuffour admonished the personnel to adhere to rules and procedures in the Service, take instructions, directives and guidance from their commanders, and should never react to “provocative acts and insinuations.”

He also asked the personnel to work in tandem with their colleagues, seniors and support staff, saying “you require their input to work well and they require your output to complete the assignment,” adding “as full-fledged police officers in uniform…your success depends on your attitude to many variables, especially towards work, your colleagues and the public.”

COP Tuffour said it was imperative for the officers to be first disciplined in their conduct before citing others for violations of the laws and, also treat people with respect, decorum and handle their communication with the necessary confidentiality.

The personnel were taken through academic disciplines, practical police duties, criminal investigation law, law of evidence, criminal procedures, Acts and Decrees, professional policing ethics and report writing among others.

Francis Odoi emerged as best trainee in Marksmanship, Twumasi Baafi, best in Drill, Collins B. Agyenim best in Academics, while Christian Gyan- Mante emerged as the Overall best trainee.

