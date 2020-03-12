news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - The Ghana Police Hospital has set April 1st, 2020 to bury 120 unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies as part of a routine to decongest the hospital’s mortuary.



“Such bodies include those of paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned, unidentified accidents and crime victims, which had been in the morgue since November 2019,” the Hospital said in a statement.

The statement was signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Hospital, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

The general public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search.

This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial after 21 days from March 11, 2020.

The Police also advise members of the general public to always carry an identification card on them to help police and others easily identify them whenever they were in any health crises or involved in an accident.

GNA