By Joyce Danso/ Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Oct 7, GNA - The National Association of Law Students who embarked on a demonstration to press home demands for legal reforms were stopped by the police in their bid to present their petition to the Jubilee House.

The students, clad in red and black according to the police were stopped because the leadership did not follow the due process.

The students however claimed they complied with all directives of the police.

They therefore sat on the road, saying they would not quit the highway leading to the Jubilee House until they were addressed by the President.

The students carried placards which read "If 93 per cent is failed, then it is not the student's fault", Madam CJ, if you want us to become internet lawyers, give us data."

Others read "Give us a free market, why should Makola have a monopoly", "Open up legal education now" among others.

