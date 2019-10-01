news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Pwalugu (U/E), Oct. 1, GNA – Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Amponsah Asiamah, the Director-General in charge of Services, has urged new recruits at the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region to use discretion in the discharge of their duties.

“Let me remind you of the fact that, over sixty per cent of Police professional activities are based on the use of discretion and any improper usage of discretion brings one into direct conflict with the law and disciplinary enquiry,” he said.

COP Asiamah was speaking at a passing-out parade of 173 police recruits made up of 53 males and 120 females.

He expressed the hope that the recruits would apply the knowledge they acquired positively under any given situation.

He told them that “As you climb the professional ladder, you will have to learn new skills and tactics in the course of your policing career.”

The Police Service, COP Asiamah noted, was undergoing a transformation agenda with a vision to become a world class police service capable of delivering planned democratic, protective and peaceful services up to standards of international best practices.

“In line with this, the Administration has undertaken various policies and interventions in the areas of reform and restructuring with a view to improving the skills, competencies and professionalism of personnel.”

COP Asiamah said among the reforms and restructuring of the Service in the area of knowledge acquisition were the capacity building courses within the Service where personnel undergo frequent courses to refresh their minds to enable them stand firm when confronted with modern challenges in policing.

He told the recruits to prepare their minds to pursue further courses in order to enhance their academic and professional competences which would help them face challenges with confidence.

He reminded them not to forget their books, especially the Service instructions and the various codes because as they climbed the ladder to the various ranks, they would be required to write examinations that would enable them to qualify to the next rank.

He said the Police Service was currently focused on enhancing the maintenance of law and order, and the protection of life and property through “Community Policing” to bring personnel of the Service closer to civil society.

Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, urged the recruits to, at all times let the professionalism, character and training they got reflect on their work.

He said they had joined the Ghana Police Service at a critical time in the development of the country, because the major challenges facing society was the rising spate of sophisticated crime, which made governance, business and private life extremely difficult as it impacted negatively on public safety and security.

Mr Adongo cited fertilizer smuggling and armed robbery as some of the acts that did not only deprive people of their hard earned wealth, but the torture left victims with perpetual trauma, and added that indiscipline on roads was a major cause of needless road accidents experienced every day.

“As you step out graciously from the four walls of this institution, these are some of the daunting challenges that will stare you right in the face,” he said.

