By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Mampong (Ash), Aug. 27, GNA - Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare, the police officer killed in line of duty by unknown assailants at Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality, has been laid to rest at Asante Mampong, his hometown.

The Mampong Township was thrown into a state of mourning when the police paraded the streets with the mortal remains of the 33-year-old officer enroute to the cemetery.

This was after a brief Janazza prayers had been said for the young officer who was a Muslim. He left behind a wife and two children.

Glowing tributes were read by the wife, family, and the Police Service.

Lance Corporal Asare was found dead in a chair with bullet wounds while on bank duty on August 20.

The Police Administration is yet to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the late officer whose rifle was found in between his thighs at the time his lifeless body was discovered.

Commissioner of Police Dr George Akufo Dampare, Director General in charge of Welfare, led the police to bid the slain officer farewell.

Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Commissioner of Police Samuel Monney, Director General in charge of Technical, Commissioner of Police Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Commander, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr David Agyeman Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander.

