news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Oct. 4, GNA - The Agona Swedru District Police Command is investigating a case involving the disappearance of a 39 year-old nursing mother from her residence last Saturday at Egyabiriso, a suburb of Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Madam Sefakor Amegbe left her one-week old baby in the house at dawn to attend to nature’s call but had since not returned, leaving her entire family devastated.

Superintendent Seth Painti Yirenkye, the Agona Swedru District Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Mawuli Amegbe, senior brother of Madam Amegbe, lodged the complaint.

He said Madam Amegbe’s maternal auntie, who stays in the same house with the nursing mother, informed Mr Amebge that she (Madam Amegbe) had earlier visited a place of convenience but went back and breastfed the baby.

The Police Commander said the woman stepped out again to respond to nature’s call and did not return.

He said after a while when she was not returning, the auntie informed Mr Mawuli Amegbe, who reported the matter to the Police.

Superintendent Yirenkyi said the woman left her mobile phone in the room and till now nobody knew her where about.

He said investigations were on-going to unravel the mystery of her disappearance.

GNA