news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/ Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Ghana Police Service on Thursday held a Mid-Year Thanksgiving Church Service in Accra.

The service was held for the officers to thank God for his mercy, protection and blessings, and to seek for divine protection.

The annual occasion also created the platform for socialisation and most importantly, officers get to meet the head of the Service, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), said even though the Ghana Police Service has witnessed a few unpleasant incidences within the past few days, they were not to lose hope but rather, be stirred up to get to the root of these incidences.

He urged the officers to take matters relating to their health seriously so that they could perform their duties to the best of their abilities.

As part of efforts to boost the health of police officers, Mr Oppong-Boanuh said a medical outreach programme is being put in place to serve officers deployed on duty.

He said he has also instructed that officers of formations and units are to have regular and monthly welfare meetings with their personnel so that should anything develop, they would be able to attend to those problems immediately.

The Acting IGP appealed to the public to partner with the Police in fighting crime by exposing crime and criminals that exist in their communities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reverend Father George Arthur, the Director of Religious Affairs, Ghana Police Service, in his sermon, said the Mid-Year Thanksgiving Church Service was a spiritual exercise which simply meant that officers also needed divine protection, guidance and empowerment.

"However, it must be clear that we are not replacing the usual police patrols, guard duties, arrests, criminal investigations, riot control and other methods of fighting crime with prayers or spiritual devotion,” he said.

ACP Rev Fr Arthur said even though the Constitution allows freedom of religion or worship, security officers were not to consider worshipping the Creator as optional.

He said there are three basic greatest discoveries of life and these include the discovery and worshipping of one’s Creator, as well as observing his ways and commandments.

Secondly, one had to accept and treat a fellow human being as an image or child of God and lastly, doing to others what one expected others to do to him or her.

ACP Rev Fr Arthur urged the officers to win back the trust of the public and maintain it, if not improving upon the already hard won international recognition and reputation of the Ghana Police Service.

He again asked the officers to deal with the issue of Police and political influence and the poor conduct of officers - that is dealing with indiscipline among officers.

“We can make a difference if we decide and accept to do so collectively. Teamwork among determined officers of all ranks and the healthy cooperation of the public are the only ways to fight crime in the society," he said.

"The only way to make ourselves meaningful and relevant to the Ghanaian society is to change our attitude and perception," he said.

ACP Rev Fr Arthur, who noted that the Police was not above the law, also urged them not expect any preferential treatment when they appear at any public scene.

"Don’t jump the queue at the bank or hospital because of your uniform. Don’t demand money or favour before rendering your expected duty as a law enforcement official," he said.

The time has come to lift high the reputation of the Ghana Police Service, he said.

GNA