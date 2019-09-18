news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Monkratey (O/R), Sept 18, GNA - A decomposing body of an unidentified man has been found floating on River Oti at Monkratey in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

It is not clear whether the deceased got drowned accidentally or was killed and thrown into the River.

A join team of the Police and the Municipal Environmental Health Officials however retrieved the body at shore of Monkratey and buried it.

Police Superintendent Samuel Aboagye of Dambai District police command, told Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the body decomposed beyond identification and therefore could not be sent to mortuary for autopsy.

Mr Aboagye said the Police had commenced investigations to unravel the cause of his death.

He urged the public to assist the Police and promptly report any missing person to them.

GNA