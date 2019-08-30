news, story, article

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, GNA

Sogakope, Aug. 30, GNA - Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and Police Regional Commanders on Thursday held discussions on how to address Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and its related issues.

At a workshop in Sogakope, organised and financed by the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), with support from the Canadian Government, the police personnel were advised to be actively involved in curtailing domestic violence.

The workshop was also to expose police officers to the effects of sexual and gender based violence on national development and the need for concerted approach to end the menace.

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Acting Inspector General of Police, who opened the workshop, said SGBV was a harmful act, which violated the rights of people.

He said domestic violence left victims with devastating physical, psychological and emotional effects adding that the increase in the menace, against men and women, was due to weak legal systems and disciplinary mechanisms as well as cultural and socio-economic factors.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured the public of the Police Administration’s readiness to support all interventions geared towards addressing the negative effects of domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

Mr Niyi Ojuolape, the UNFPA Representative in Ghana, said the security of the citizenry, especially that of women and children, was vital to the Fund as it was a prerequisite to ensuring the achievement of the individual’s full potentials.

“Victims of violence suffer sexual and reproductive health consequences, including forced and unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, traumatic fistula, sexually transmitted infections and even deaths,” he said.

Mr Ojuolape stressed the need for violations of the rights of women and girls to be handled like any other crime.

“There should be rigorous and continuous efforts at sanitising the public to contribute to the prevention of domestic violence and victims support”.

He expressed the hope that the workshop would facilitate the commitment of the Police Management Board to support the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) to end those horrible abuses.

The UNFPA Country Representative reiterated the Funds readiness to commit to the cause of eliminating SGBV and harmful practices to protect and empower women and girls.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, expressed gratitude to the UNPFA for supporting the DOVVSU over the years.

She said the Unit was expanding its data collection base to effectively track Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

