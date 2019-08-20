news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, Aug. 20, GNA – District and Divisional Police Commanders in the Upper West Region have undergone a one-day sensitization programme on the enforcement of Electrical Wiring Regulation 2011 (L.I. 2008).

The training, which was provided by the National Energy Commission, is aimed at getting the police to enforce the regulation to ensure people used only approved electrical products to prevent electrical related disasters.

Speaking during the sensitization programme in Wa, Mr John N. Bukari, National Associate Programmes Officer, Inspectorate and Enforcement Division, stressed on the need for people to use certified electricians during wiring of homes.

He disclosed that there were about 200 certified electricians in the Upper West Region.

Mr Bukari advised that works done by uncertified electricians should be inspected by certified electricians to ensure the right thing was done to avoid fire outbreaks.

He advised the general public to buy only electrical gadgets with rated stars on them as the best cables for wiring of homes.

