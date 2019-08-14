news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Aug. 14, GNA - The Director General of the Public Relations of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, on Tuesday said the visit by the top hierarchy of the police to families of the kidnapped girls was to seek their cooperation in the upcoming DNA test.

The DNA process, to commence from today August 14, would help the Police and the families to ascertain the identities of pieces of human remains discovered in line with investigation on the where about of the three kidnapped girls by Samuel Wills, the Nigerian suspect standing trial for the same purpose.

Briefing the media after a visit to the affected families, the Head of the Police Public Relations said, "there has been lots of press conferences and complaints by the families and it was ideal that the IGP visited to bring some hope to the families on the matter".

The Top police hierarchy that visited the families include the acting IGP James Oppong Boanuh, DCOP Kofi Boakye, the Public Affairs Head, Director of Religious affairs, Reverend Father John Arthur and the leadership of the Western Regional Police Command.

Meanwhile, the Service had appointed Rev Father John Arthur as the new liaison Officer between the families and the Service.

The Police Hierarchy on the other hand have assured the families that investigation was also underway to establish any involvement of any officer and the necessary actions taken in connection with the jailbreak of the key suspect.

Early in the day, the IGP engaged the families behind closed doors to commiserate with them and encourage them to undertake the DNA test to help the Police help find the real faces behind the human remains.

Mr Alexander Koranchie, father of Priscilla Koranchie who spoke to the GNA, said despite the delay of the Command in visiting the families it was better late than never.

He said the delay in resolving the matter could be blamed on wrong perceptions that the girls were “bad” children, adding, “if they were proactive, this issue would have been resolved long ago”.

Mr Koranchie also called on the Police to educate servicemen on this rather worrying and emerging social security threats to avoid its escalation.

Mr Francis Bentum, father of Priscilla Blessing Bentum, also appreciated the visit and said it was only prudent that they heeded to the public outcry to help ascertain the identities of the remains.

Families of the Quaysons have also confirmed the visit of the IGP to the family and their readiness to undergo the DNA beside a private test.

GNA