By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra Nov. 4, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to have burgled a shop in Accra.

They are Isaac Adusei Boadi, 24, and Ishmael Ahenkorang and Enoch Fianko, both 20.

Three alleged accomplices are, however, on the run.

Inspector Kwabena Danso, the Deputy Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who briefed the media, said Fianko, the driver of a vehicle, which belonged to a church at Akim-Manso, was reportedly the leader of the gang.

He is said to have used the bus for the crime.

On October 28, this year, personnel from the Command, Insp. Danso said, while on patrol duties around Awudome, received a distress call from the Police Information Room that there was an ongoing burglary.

The team then went to the scene but the suspects on sighting them abandoned the shop they had broken into and jumped into their getaway vehicle - a green Toyota Hiace bus with the registration number GE 4294-12.

A taxi driver, who witnessed the break-in, however, helped in the arrest by using his taxi cab to block the vehicle.

Insp. Danso said Boadi confessed to the crime in his statement, explaining that he was recruited for the operation by one Nana Kwame alias “Abele”.

Nana Kwame is currently at large.

Ishmael also told the Police that it was Boadi, who introduced him to the gang, when he approached him to give him GH¢200.00.

