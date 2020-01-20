news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested three suspected mobile money robbers at Santoe in Accra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frederick Adu Anim, the Regional Police Commander gave their names as Jeremiah Osei, Mason, Bismarck Wiafe, trotro driver, and Francis Norvor alias Mugabe, unemployed.

He made this known at a media briefing in Accra on Monday.

He said on January 15, 2020, at about 1330 hours, the suspects entered a victim's shop name withheld, under the pretext of taking mobile monies from their phones.

He said unknown to the victim they were armed with pistols and knife and then attacked and ordered her to show them where she keeps her money.

DCOP Anim said the robbers snatched her handbag which contained a bunch of keys and some identification cards and bolted.

He said the victim raised an alarm which attracted people around who chased the suspects, where Osei and Wife were arrested.

Mr Anim said during investigations, they confessed robbing the victim at gunpoint and mentioned Norvor, their accomplice, as the one who supplied them with the arms and this led to his arrest.

Police retrieved a locally made pistol and some cartridges from them.

