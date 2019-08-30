news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, Aug 30, GNA - The Sawla police in the Savannah Region have arrested two suspected armed robbers alleged to be operating on the Sawla - Wa highway.

The suspects are Yakubu Haruna, 24 years, and Seidu Haruna, 18 years.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko.

According to the statement, on August 27, 2019, one Mr Kwabena Baah, a 42 year old driver who was in charge of a Guinness Distribution Truck with registration Number AS 4014 - 16 reported a robbery attack to the Sawla police at about 18:00 hours and said he was travelling from Tuna towards Wa with two of his sales assistants on board and on reaching a section of the road between the hours of 16:30 at the outskirt of Yipala village, his vehicle was suddenly crossed and attacked by two masked armed men, both wielding guns, and he and his team were robbed of an amount of about GH¢15,000.00 and a mobile phone valued at GH¢450.00

According to the statement, the Police Service later received telephone call from the Yipala village that some youths of the community had arrested two Fulani men loitering close to the robbery scene and suspected them to be responsible for the robbery.

The statement indicated that the Police immediately proceeded to the village where the two suspects were arrested and placed in custody for further investigations.

One of the suspects has so far been identified by one of his assailants.

A soldiers' bag containing a jeans trousers, a black canvas and Aloba Apsonic motorbike No. M - 19 - UW 5632 were detained by the police.

