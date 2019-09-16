news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna/Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA – The campaign by the security agencies to stop miscreants from having their way and to make things uncomfortable for them, has intensified as they make yet another intelligence-led raid in criminal hideouts at Madina.

A total of 338 suspected criminals made of 273 men and 65 women were seized in the joint Police/Military operations on Monday at dawn from their hideouts around Redco Flats at Madina.

In recent times, similar operations have already been carried out by the Police in other parts of the country including Budumburam in the Central Region.

Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Accra Regional Police Headquarters speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said they conducted the swoop because their intelligence indicated that the area was becoming a hideout for criminals, hence the arrest of the suspects.

He said currently, all the 338 suspects were being screened and that those found to be culpable would be arraigned before the law courts.

He said during the operation, they retrieved some quantity of dried leaves, which was suspected to be Indian hemp.

“We also arrested some of them for engaging in gambling, stealing and other offenses,” Inspector Danso said.

He said they also retrieved from the suspects, two very sharp daggers and a motor bike.

GNA