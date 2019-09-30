news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Sept. 30, GNA - The Director of Research of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye had warn the police personnel against making unguarded statement and dangerous pronouncements in public.

He explained that such statements could call for reactions and lead to the breach of the peace.

COP Kofi Boakye advised the Police Personnel to address phone in programmes, political rallies and all fora with decorum.

Police Commissioner Kofi Boakye gave the warning at the passing out of 246 general Police recruits at the Koforidua Police Depot.

He called on the police to demonstrate hard work, be neutral and be dedicated to their professional duties during the 2020 electioneering campaigns.

The Police Commissioner reminded the new recruits that in addition to law enforcement, they could be called upon to provide extra services to their communities and urged them to be versatile to be able to serve their communities.

He urged the new recruits to be prepared to fight emerging crimes like terrorism, human trafficking and kidnapping, which transcend beyond boarders.

COP Kofi Boakye appealed to the public to also assist the police to fight crime which was becoming more complicated each day.

He urged them to report Police Officers who compromised their position and indulge in corrupt and unprofessional practices and assured that any relevant information on the Police and criminals would be treated with the relevant confidentiality it deserved.

COP Kofi Boakye warned miscreants who had found themselves in the police service that the Police Administration would not spare any personnel whose activities would drag the name of the Service into disrepute.

The overall best recruit award was presented to Stephen Owusu Boateng who was given a police baton.

GNA