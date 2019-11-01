news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - Plan International Ghana, a humanitarian and development organisation, has distributed sanitary pads to adolescent girls in basic schools in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region to aid their menstrual hygiene while in school.



The gesture, extended to the Leklebi Fiape and Leklebi Agbesia DA Primary and Junior High Schools, is part of Plan International’s free sanitary kits, which is a component of the Rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (RWASH) Project.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said despite the provision of free basic education, many girls continued to absent themselves because of their inability to manage their menstruation.

Studies have shown that girls from poor families miss about 20 per cent of school days within a year due to lack of sanitary pads, according to the statement.

Considering the high female student population, it said, menstrual hygiene, remained significant for school retention to ensure healthy lives and gender parity for a holistic national human resource development.

Addressing the students, Mrs Rose Beyuo Siilo, the Volta Programme Unit Manager of Plan International, said her outfit was focused on implementing projects and organising programmes that would develop the capacity of children, especially the girl-child.

She explained that the availability of sanitary pads, female friendly toilets, changing rooms and hand washing facilities would provide the necessary opportunity for girls to stay in school.

Madam Lillian Bruce, the Gender and Influencing Specialist of the RWASH Project, said unhygienic practices such as using rags, toilet rolls and old clothing for the absorption of blood, resulted in many health-related issues.

Access to information on menstrual hygiene management, she said, was directly linked to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of ensuring healthy lives and the well-being for all.

The statement said some staff of Fay International, manufacturers of ‘Faytex’ sanitary pads educated the students on how to use the pads and the healthy underwear to during their menses.

Each girl received three sets of sanitary pads, which would last three months.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their joy for the assistance, saying it would ease the burden off their poor parents as well.

GNA