Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - Plan International Ghana, an International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has rolled out its latest humanitarian project dubbed “Rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Project (RWASH) Project” in three regions in the country.



Thirty-six communities in three districts, Agona East in the Central Region, Akuapem North in the Eastern Region and Afadzato South in the Volta Region, are currently beneficiaries of the project.

According to a statement from Plan International Ghana to the Ghana News Agency, the RWASH Project Coordinator, Mr William Domapielle, said the project, is a three-year programme which began on October 2018 and expected to end in October 2021.

He explained that it would contribute to the reduction of morbidity and mortality among children especially girls, through equitable access to safe, affordable and sustainable water and improve sanitation and hygiene by 2021.

The project would specifically increase access to safe, affordable and sustainable drinking water to 32,333 beneficiaries with special attention to the needs of vulnerable girls and women within the three districts, the statement said.

Key activities for the project include implementation of Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS), provision of water facilities for communities, schools and health centers, construction of 36 institutional girl friendly toilet facilities for schools, use of Smarter Wash Technology to ensure sustainability, assessment of root causes of gender based inequalities and hygiene promotion campaigns.

The rest are education on menstrual hygiene management at community and school levels, establishment of Village Saving and Loans Associations in 36 communities, ensuring close collaboration with partners, supporting WASH sector initiatives and developing water safety plans for all water facilities.

According to the statement, the RWASH project is estimated to benefit a total of 32,333 community members comprising 16,051 women and girls and 16,282 boys and men directly.

Out of the 32,333 beneficiaries would be 12,145 school children (5,832 boys and 6,313 girls).

The project would also integrate gender activities utilising evidence based approaches, best practices, and targeted technical expertise as an integral part of WASH and related actions.

GNA