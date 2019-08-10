news, story, article

Tema, Aug. 10, GNA - Mr Samuel Darko Agyeman, a philanthropist, is providing forty four mechanized boreholes to the people of Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region so that they can access clean and safe water.



Four mechanized boreholes have already been completed and handed over to Anfaso in the Kraboa Coltar zone, Asuboe zone and 2 to Anum Apapam zone.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he said the provision of clean and safe water was one of his cherished contributions to the development of the area.

"The people have been walking long distances just to fetch dirty water from ponds and streams which they even share with livestock," he said.

He said the people are hardworking but got burdened with water borne diseases which affected their livelihood adding that "that peroid of lamentation is gone."

According to him, eventually every home would be piped for the people to access clean water in the comfort of their homes.

Mr Agyekum appealed to the Ghana Water Company and Ministry Water and Sanitation to dam viable streams and rivers in the area to augment the water infrastructure in the area.

He said it would even create employment, revenue as their customer base will widen in the Eastern Region.

He also appealed to government to repair the roads in the area, known for the cultivation of all manner of crops.

"Ayensuano is a hidden food basket. If the roads leading to the communities are repaired, we will be surprised how much food they will bring to our big cities," he informed.

GNA