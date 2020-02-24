news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Awutu-Bawjiase (C/R), Feb.24, GNA-Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), has said philanthropic works should rather boost businesses and not collapse them.

When funds are set aside to support the poor, needy and vulnerable in the society, without drawing money from one’s capital, he said it was not possible for a business to collapse as a result of the generosity.

“It’s about planning. Just as I take care of my family, it’s the same way I see those I support as another family. I have created a separate bank account that I allocate part of my salary to for this charitable works,” he said.

He said he believed generosity to the needy and marginalised, rather enhanced the growth of businesses as the giver received more blessings.

Nana Dankawoso, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency over the support he had constantly given to the Kumasi Central and Nsawam Prisons, Countryside Children’s Welfare Home in Awutu-Bawjiase, and more than 500 widows for over 13 years.

He had over the weekend donated assorted items such as rice, sugar, tomato paste, mackerel, toiletries, toothpaste and brushes, washing and bathing soap, detergents, and clothing worth GH¢15,000.00 with a cash amount of GH¢5,000.00 to the Children’s Home.

He also organised a buffet party, dancing competition, and other fun activities for the children of the home and shared African print cloth to the foster parents.

Nana Dankawoso said the support started when he had a dream, where he was directed to support orphans, widows and prisoners.

Adhering to the direction, he stated, gave the children and widows hope that though their parents or husbands were not alive, God had called others to go to their aid.

“For me, giving to the needy has been my passion. Coming from a humble beginning and poor background, this is the least I can do to show appreciation to God. So I take care of others and God takes care of me,” he said.

Nana Ama Serwaa Ampem II, Tufuhemaa of Akwamu Tradition Area, Akosombo, said children are the future of the world, therefore a contribution to their lives brought enormous blessings.

“As Nana does this every year, he called on us to come and support him, and we came with all gladness because we believe in generosity,” she said.

She appealed to all to visit needy institutions or groups at least once a year to offer them support.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be money so you shouldn’t be deterred from visiting them when you don’t have enough. It can be your presence when you go to spend a weekend with the children to make them happy or you go to see how they are being treated or handled,” she added.

Madam Rose Apenteng, the mother of Nana Dankawoso and a donor to the Home, said she learnt the Home did not have pipe-borne water, so she expressed her preparedness to help to construct one for the home.

The Countryside Children’s Welfare Home is a privately owned home with over 100 inmates in Awutu-Bawjiase, Central Region.

It has accommodation, sporting and educational facilities for the inmates up to the Junior High School.

GNA