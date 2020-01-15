news, story, article

Bawku (U/E), Jan. 15, GNA - One Hundred and fifty People With Disabilities (PWD’s) in the Bawku Municipality have been trained on financial and business management to enable them establish meaningful vocations.

The beneficiaries with various physical challenges including visual and hearing impairment were taken through record keeping, customer management, savings and investment among others.

The PWDs received various sums of money ranging from 600 to 1,500 Ghana cedis as startup capital, to start businesses in trading and vocational activities that would generate income for them to improve their livelihoods.

Mr David Azaare, Chairman of the Bawku Disability Fund Management Committee, at the end of the two-day management training, said the event was organised by the Assembly to empower the PWD’s to be independent.

Mr Azaare said the training was held in two batches- the first batch of 150 PWD’s benefited 50,000 Ghana cedis from their share of the District Assembly Common Fund as business startup capital last year while the second batch of 150 PWD’S who had just completed their training would be receiving a total of 88,000 Ghana cedis as business startup capital.

He said the disability fund has been increased from 2.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent of the Assembly’s Common Fund and this has encouraged the PWD’s to work and contribute their quota to the development of their communities.

Mr Azaare said since the inception of the fund, PWD’s have been supported to pay school fees, care for their health needs and buy wheel chairs and white canes among others.

Hajia Hawa Nenchemah, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), presented the money to the PWD’s and assured them that government would continue to seek avenues to empower them.

She urged the disability fund committee to continue to monitor and supervise its members.

