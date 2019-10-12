news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA

Accra, Oct 12, GNA - There is the need for everyone to have some basic legal knowledge.

"This is because we are born into law, we live our lives within the law, and we die in the law."

Mr. Benjamin T. Antiedu, a Legal Practitioner, said this when he launched his book, "Reading the Law" in Accra.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Antiedu noted that whilst all human activities were governed by law, many people often found themselves in difficult situations, which they could easily have avoided, if they had some basic knowledge of the law.

Mr. Antiedu said he was motivated to write the book, when he realised how little he knew of the law himself, when he begun to study law as a student.

He touched on legal education in the country, and recalled that the Attorney General had already laid in Parliament, the Legal Profession Bill, 2018, which was pending before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary for consideration.

"I humbly appeal to the Committee to lead the reform process by engaging all stakeholders, to enable us establish a new system that would deliver both access and quality, in our legal education.

Mrs. Efua Ghartey, Greater Accra Regional Bar President, and Chairperson for the occasion, said Mr, Antiedu's achievement, was a reflection of how much could be achieved, once there was passion and determination.

She said often, people had latent talents that could be unearthed and utilised towards some beneficial purpose.

"Whatever you know, you have the capacity to do and do well, let now be your turning point, sometimes, we wait until it is too late," she said.

The 297 page book, consists of 18 chapters, and offers a complete reader's guide on how to study law in Ghana.

