By Christian Ocansey



Tema, Feb. 18, GNA - The Apau Asante Memorial Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, Tema Newtown, has held a stakeholders’ meeting to find lasting solutions to the poor sanitation in town.

The meeting, which is the first of its kind to be convened by the Church, was attended by past and present assembly members, unit committee members, church leaders, leadership of the Muslim community, representatives of the Tema Traditional Council and the Tema East Sub Metro.

Reverend Stephen Ameyaw Frimpong, Tema Newtown District Pastor, Church of Pentecost, said it was the aim of the church’s Environmental Care and Campaign Committee which he chaired, to help keep the town clean adding that they recognized that to attain such a goal, there was the need to get all stakeholders involved.

Rev. Frimpong asked stakeholders to be each other’s keeper in ensuring that residents observed good sanitation practices to improve the poor environmental conditions in the area.

He indicated that the church had embarked on three massive local clean-up exercises in the past and thought it right to get everyone involved by first engaging the stakeholders and subsequently having a five-day intensive sanitation educational programmes in schools, churches, mosques, and the market among others from February 24 – 29, 2020.

The stakeholders strongly called for the enhancement of the town council sanitation summoning system popularly known as “saman saman” to sanction recalcitrant residents and organizations.

They also deliberated on the need for local electoral areas to come up with a sanitation fund which would help the community acquire the necessary tools for clean-up exercises.

The participants also agreed that the presence and participation of the personnel of the Eastern Naval Base which was located in the town would encourage residents to participate in clean-up exercises.

GNA