By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - The Accra branch of the Peki-Tsame Union has embarked on development projects in the community to improve upon the living standards of the people.

Among the projects is an ultra-modern library which was constructed for the South Dayi District in the Volta Region, to complement government’s efforts at providing quality education for all Ghanaians.

Mr Yao Agbetor, Chairman of the Union, said at the union’s fundraising rally in Accra.

He said the projects would be funded through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

He urged the youth to take education seriously to enable them to achieve their future aspirations.

“Indulging in alcohol, drug-abuse, vigilantism and other form of social vices would only ruin your life,” Mr Agbetor said.

He appealed to the chiefs to do away with chieftaincy disputes for the rapid development of the area.

